Ayesha Omar and Sachal Afzal set internet on fire with new photoshoot

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has proved from time to time that she is quite the star fashionista as she flaunts grace and panache in a plethora of sizzling photoshoots.

However, this time the Karachi Se Lahore star left the fans curious by cryptically hinting towards a romantic involvement with fashion model Sachal Afzal.

Leaving the temperature soaring, the duo flaunted aesthetic flamboyance in Valentine's day themed red outfits and hearts.

Taking to Instagram, the Yalghaar actor posted bold and beautiful portraits from the fashion photoshoot and captioned them with hashtags “#ayeshaomar #lover.”

Needless to say, Omar's recent portraits have gone viral on the internet and fans are buzzing with questions about whether there is something cooking between the stunning diva Ayesha and Sachal.

On the work front, Omar starred in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.