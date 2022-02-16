Ravi Industrial Association reiterates full support for RUDA

05:45 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Ravi Industrial Association reiterates full support for RUDA
LAHORE – CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) Imran Amin on Wednesday has visited the industrial area at the invitation of Ravi Industrial Estate Association.

While talking on the occasion Imran Amin said, “Ravi will provide world class infrastructure to the industrial zone."

During the meeting with association officials, the CEO said that we are happy that the factory owners in this industrial area of ​​Ruda are getting the registration done.

“So far more than 100 factories have been registered here and the number will reach 500 in the next few days.

“We are opening a joint office in the area in collaboration with the association where consideration will be given to provide facilities to both factory owners and employees, he added.

Moreover, he said, “Ruda is going to provide better roads, sewerage, high power transmission lines and gas.”

Speaking on the occasion, Inam Butt Chairman Association said, “We are grateful to Ruda.

“After 40 years, someone paid attention to the solution of our problems. At present there are 1000 industrial units in the zone and everyone will be regularized,” he added.

On the occasion, CEO Rhoda Association officials Chairman Inam-ul-Haq Butt, Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Kamran, General Secretary Malik Sabir, Senior Coordinator Ahmed Hassan, Zia Butt, Executive Member Union Hafiz Usman, Col. Alimdar Bajwa, Hafiz Muzammil were present. 

At the end of the meeting, the officials of Ravi Industrial Association thanked the CEO for his visit and reiterated their full support to the Punjab Government in making Ruda project a reality.

