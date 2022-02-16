'Daadal' - Sonya Hussyn unveils the first look of her action film

Web Desk
06:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
'Daadal' - Sonya Hussyn unveils the first look of her action film
Share

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn is back with her impeccable acting skills and unmissable charm as the first look of her upcoming film "Daadal" has been released.

The 30-year-old project has been speculated for a long time and now the talent powerhouse is returning with a fiery character 'Haya Baloch'.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Zahenaseeb star shared a blurry teaser where her rocking avatar shows her punching someone.

Produced by Neha Laaj, the project stars Mohsin Abbas Haider, Maira Khan, Adnan Shah Tipu, Shamoon Abbasi and Rizwan Jaffri.

"Bus sukoon ka zindagi guzarna ae tou do batain apnaa deemaag mai achchi tara bita lo 1 - pora daadal mai kisi baloch sy panga nahi lena, 2- kaas kr k, jab wo baloch ek "aurat" ho", captioned Sonya.

"HAYA BALOCH (Never a victim, forever a fighter) Have signed my new film "DAADAL" ... need your prayers", she concluded.

The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star is the perfect balance of beauty with brains as her flawless acting skills put her on the radar as one of the most sought out actresses in Pakistan.

On the work front, Sonya last appeared in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine alongside Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed

Sonya Hussyn over the moon as her biggest dream ... 02:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2022

Lollywood diva Sonya Hussyn has been ruling the small screen with her immecable acting skills and drop-dead gorgeous ...

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar and Sachal Afzal set internet on fire ...
05:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Celebrities bid farewell to Bollywood's 'Disco ...
02:40 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
'Mrs and Mr Shameem' - Saba Qamar and Nauman ...
04:05 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Hania Aamir caught in controversial act in new ...
03:40 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat and his wife Dania Shah's new ...
01:45 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
India's ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
09:52 AM | 16 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Daadal' - Sonya Hussyn unveils the first look of her action film
06:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr