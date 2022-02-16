'Daadal' - Sonya Hussyn unveils the first look of her action film

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn is back with her impeccable acting skills and unmissable charm as the first look of her upcoming film "Daadal" has been released.

The 30-year-old project has been speculated for a long time and now the talent powerhouse is returning with a fiery character 'Haya Baloch'.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Zahenaseeb star shared a blurry teaser where her rocking avatar shows her punching someone.

Produced by Neha Laaj, the project stars Mohsin Abbas Haider, Maira Khan, Adnan Shah Tipu, Shamoon Abbasi and Rizwan Jaffri.

"Bus sukoon ka zindagi guzarna ae tou do batain apnaa deemaag mai achchi tara bita lo 1 - pora daadal mai kisi baloch sy panga nahi lena, 2- kaas kr k, jab wo baloch ek "aurat" ho", captioned Sonya.

"HAYA BALOCH (Never a victim, forever a fighter) Have signed my new film "DAADAL" ... need your prayers", she concluded.

The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star is the perfect balance of beauty with brains as her flawless acting skills put her on the radar as one of the most sought out actresses in Pakistan.

On the work front, Sonya last appeared in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine alongside Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed