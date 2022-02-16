‘Use less fuel,’ PTI minister advises nation as petrol prices break all records

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has asked the nation to reduce fuel consumption after the petroleum prices hit all-time high in the country.

Talking to media, the minister said that people should cut the use of fuel as Pakistan is not an oil-producing country. He said that oil price in the international market has surged to $95 per barrel.

He said that the government was unable to provide subsidies on all things.

The price of petrol has hit a new record high, reaching 159.86 per litre, after the federal government approved Rs12.03 per litre hike.

The price of petrol broke all previous records as finance ministry officials cited a surge in the international market which resulted in a drastic increase and at the highest level in nearly 8 years.

Kerosene oil price was also increased by Rs10.08 per litre. It will now be sold at Rs126.56 against Rs116.48 per litre.

There is also an increase of Rs9.43 per litre in the price of light diesel oil (LDO). It will be available at Rs123.97 per litre against Rs114.54.