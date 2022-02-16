PM Imran for using EVMs in elections to end rejected votes issue

06:52 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
PM Imran for using EVMs in elections to end rejected votes issue
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the "status quo" was opposing the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in polls to "manipulate elections through getting opposition votes rejected".

Taking to Twitter, the premier lamented that the number of votes rejected in the first phase of the local government was greater than the winning margin.

As per the infographic shared by PM Khan, the rejected votes were over 23,000 while the winning margin was about 12,000.

He said that the same issue of rejected votes had been highlighted by a judicial commission formed to probe the alleged irregularities in the 2013 elections.

