PM Imran for using EVMs in elections to end rejected votes issue
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the "status quo" was opposing the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in polls to "manipulate elections through getting opposition votes rejected".
Taking to Twitter, the premier lamented that the number of votes rejected in the first phase of the local government was greater than the winning margin.
As per the infographic shared by PM Khan, the rejected votes were over 23,000 while the winning margin was about 12,000.
LG elections in KP have again shown problem of rejected votes bec of double stamping etc. The same had come out in Judicial Commission report on 2013 elections. The ability to manipulate elections through getting opp votes rejected is one of the reasons the status quo opposes EVM pic.twitter.com/ch78zPEGQw— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 16, 2022
He said that the same issue of rejected votes had been highlighted by a judicial commission formed to probe the alleged irregularities in the 2013 elections.
President Alvi signs bill for use of EVMs in ... 10:08 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi Thursday signed into law the Elections Reforms Bill 2021 that provides allows the ...
