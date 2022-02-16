California Senate approves bill to establish sister-state relationship with Punjab

LAHORE – The California State Senate has approved a resolution to establish a sister-state relationship between California and Punjab.

The resolution was tabled by Assembly member Chris Holden, hoping that a new relationship will "promote mutual trade and commerce and increase the potential for educational, environmental, and cultural relations" in both regions.

Holden, in a press release, said: “These exchanges will have a positive impact for both regions.”

Punjab is Pakistan’s most populous province, with a population of about 110,000,000. It’s Capital, Lahore, is a cultural, historical, economic, and cosmopolitan center of Pakistan where the country’s cinema industry and much of its fashion industry are based.

Agriculture continues to be the largest sector of Punjab’s economy, and is the breadbasket of the country, similar to California.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Los Angeles Abdul Jabbar Memon also appreciated the decision, stating that it will open a new era of cooperation between the two states in multiple domains of mutual interest.

“I was born in a humble house in Punjab, Pakistan and got opportunity to progress and am happy and proud to call California my home for the rest of my life,” said Dr. Asif Mahmood.

“Thrilled to see California and Punjab becoming sister states for more cooperation and opportunities for both Californians and Punjabis,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar termed it a great outcome of his last visit to the US.

ThankU California for formally declaring Punjab Province as a SISTER state of California via ACR 104. Great outcome of my last visit of USA in 2021 when the BILL was moved in State of California Assembly. This’ll promote multi-dimensional collaboration. Special thanks to @asif4CA pic.twitter.com/FKdowMfkzx — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) February 16, 2022

