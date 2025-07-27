‘Watch Your Plate’: Donkey Meat supply chain busted in Islamabad Raid

ISLAMABAD – Food authorities in capital exposed illegal meat operation in Islamabad’s Tarnol area where donkey meat was being secretly processed for unsuspecting consumers in Pakistan and possibly abroad.

Reports in local media said Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), swooped in on farmhouse being used as an unauthorized slaughterhouse. What they found was nothing short of disturbing as around 1000kgs of donkey meat ready for distribution and 60 live donkeys crammed on-site.

A foreign national was also caught red-handed and handed over to the police. Sources say the illegal operation may be linked to an international network supplying donkey meat under false pretenses.

Officials said the seized meat was not just for sale in Islamabad and other cities as there are signs the meat was being exported.

The farmhouse had reportedly been in use for months, allegedly managed by Chinese national who ran covert business under the radar. Without any official license or health oversight, the meat was being processed in unhygienic conditions, raising serious public health concerns.

Authorities launched full-scale investigation to uncover the distribution network and identify end buyers both in Pakistan and overseas.

Food authorities are urging masses to stay alert and immediately report any suspicious meat vendors or unhygienic operations in their areas.