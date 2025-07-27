Blue World City, Faisal Town Phase 2 among illegal Housing Schemes on RDA’s radar

RAWALPINDI – Major crackdown alert for housing schemes in twin cities as Blue World City, Faisal Town Phase 2 are facing action for operating out of the legal framework.

Several housing societies continue to sell plots illegally, causing financial harm to citizens and burdening the city’s urban infrastructure, prompting action from the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), which flaggedthe masses against Blue World City and Faisal Town Phase 2 operating without approval, in violation of city planning regulations and environmental safeguards.e

In a formal communication to the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA), RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza expressed serious concerns over PHATA’s practice of granting permissions for development, advertisement, and sales to housing projects that have not been approved by the RDA or aligned with the city’s Master Plan.

The letter warned that these unauthorized developments are harming Rawalpindi’s urban structure, draining natural resources, and disrupting the ecological balance. In particular, the RDA criticized the illegal use of land, misuse of underground water, and unregulated infrastructure development.

Citing urgent public interest, RDA urged Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) to take immediate action by issuing FIRs, legal notices, and challans against violators. The agency has also called on the Cyber Crime Wing to crack down on the online sale and marketing of plots through unauthorized digital platforms.

The letter identified several other unapproved housing schemes along with Blue World City and Faisal Town Phase 2 that are actively marketing plots, developing land, and misleading masses.

RDA also raised objections to what it described as a “concerning trend” of developers withdrawing applications from RDA and attempting to gain approval directly from PHATA, bypassing legal planning procedures.