Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz expecting first child, says Behroze Sabzwari
Web Desk
04:04 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Source: Shahroz Sabzwari (Instagram)
Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari has finally confirmed the news of his daughter-in-law Sadaf Kanwal's pregnancy.

Speculations have been rife that Shahroz and Sadaf are expecting their first child. The couple's appearance in Jeeto Pakistan further left the rumour bill abuzz.

Now, the Tanhaiyaan actor appeared as a guest on Express Entertainment’s Ramadan transmission where he spilt the beans about his family.

He confirmed that his son and his daughter-in-law are indeed expecting their first child and he is about to become a grandfather again.

Furthermore, he also discussed the Nand actor's divorce. He said that Syra Yousaf is like his daughter even if the Sinf e Aahan actor and Shahroz’s minds did not match up. Divorce does not mean that the families have to be disrespectful to each other.

Earlier, Sabzwari’s second marriage with Sadaf became a hot topic in 2020. Despite being accused of cheating, the newly married couple stood tall in the face of backlash and trolling.

