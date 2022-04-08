Nadia Hussain jumps to Sadaf Kanwal's defense
Share
Supermodel Nadia Hussain slammed the netizens as she rushed to popular model Sadaf Kanwal's defense when the latter faced backlash over her clothing brand Sadaf Kanwal Fashion Line's prices.
The Balu Mahi star is no stranger to controversy and this time she received flak over setting her fashion line's prices for a specific target group. They were pricey and expensive.
Kanwal's designs are monochrome dresses that are minimalist and simple. The prices are not mentioned on the page but a WhatsApp number is given in the bio to contact the prices.
Nadia did not hold back as she channeled her inner rage whilst slamming the netizens. She shared the picture where she posted a screenshot with the price of a brown dress as Rs30,000.
"Neti(SH*T)zens really need to get a f*****g life! It's Sadaf Kanwal's business Sadaf Kanwal fashion SO IT'S HER BLOODY CHOICE WHATEVER SHE WANTS TO DO! NO ONE HAS THE RIGHT TO BASH HER FOR HER CHOICE TO RUN HER BUSINESS HOWEVER SHE WANTS! Nahin khareedna na khareedo! [If you don't want to buy it, don't buy!]"
Moreover, Kanwal announced her fashion line in August 2021 and launched it in February this year.
Earlier, Nadia was under fire as she passed some comments about newer models not being "educated" enough and lacking "class" and "personality" compared to models from her generation.
Is Sadaf Kanwal expecting her first child? 04:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Pakistan's celebrity couple Sadaf Kanwal and heartthrob Shahroz Sabzwari have mastered the art of staying in the ...
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan forms high-powered commission to probe ‘foreign ...04:55 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
- 'Wonderful': photography experts all praise vivo V23 5G's camera ...03:08 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in new viral video05:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022