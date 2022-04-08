Aijaz Aslam faces wardrobe malfunction during Jeeto Pakistan

Jeeto Pakistan League continues to get the population fixated over various escapades and this time around, the popular show is getting trolled for its cringe-worthy content.

The host Fahad Mustafa's quick wit and unmissable charm were earlier loved by the fans but now the mishaps and unpleasant accidents are disliked by the audience.

This time around, during the popular show the audience witnessed the wardrobe malfunction of famed actor Aijaz Aslam who had trouble with his clothes.

The Load Wedding actor is now making Aslam the butt of jokes when the duo laid down in the show and Mustafa reminded Aijaz of the incident, “your trousers will be torn again, sit carefully”.

The netizens have expressed unhappiness with the continuation of the cringe-worthy content in the show. The keyboard warriors did not hesitate to call out the host and the show as they believed the problems arising on the show were happening to garner publicity and boost the ratings.

On the work front, Fahad Mustafa is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Mahira Khan.