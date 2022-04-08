DG ISI calls on PM Imran as govt mulls 'mass resignations' amid political turmoil
Web Desk
05:16 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
DG ISI calls on PM Imran as govt mulls 'mass resignations' amid political turmoil
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Nadeem Anjum called on Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the latter’s address to the nation.

Reports in local media said the country’s top spymaster met the premier on Friday at the Prime Minister House, a day after the Supreme Court restored the National Assembly and directed a vote on the no-confidence motion against Khan.

During the meeting, PM Khan and DG-ISI exchanged views on key security issues.

The meeting garnered attention as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is reportedly mulling resignations en masse of its lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also confirmed that he told Prime Minister that mass resignations were the last option left for government. "We should resign and hold new elections," Rasheed said.

The outspoken politician said a wave of disappointment has taken over the nation after the Supreme Court decision however he dismissed claims of laying down weapons, vowing to fight till the last breath.

Aleem Khan's alleged leaked audio tape reveals ... 11:23 AM | 5 Apr, 2022

LAHORE – An alleged audio clip of Aleem Khan, a disgruntled leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has ...

On Friday, Khan held a meeting of PTI’s political committee attended by top leaders. PTI will also launch an agitation against the dismissal of its government, reports said.

More From This Category
Pakistan forms high-powered commission to probe ...
04:55 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
IHC declares PECA ordinance null and void
02:55 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farah reacts to ...
02:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Security forces kill two terrorists in ...
02:26 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
PML-N moves LHC over delay on CM Punjab election
02:04 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
PTI minister terms top court's verdict on NA ...
12:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar advises Bilawal Bhutto to improve Urdu
05:40 PM | 8 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr