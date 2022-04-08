Ayesha Omar advises Bilawal Bhutto to improve his Urdu

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks, and fashionable wardrobe choices.

This time around, the Yalghaar actress sat down for a candid interview with veteran actor Naumaan Ijaz on the talk show G Sarkar and indulged in a discussion revolving around her upcoming projects, and leading politicians.

Speaking of public figures, the 40-year-old actor shared her thoughts about how PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is working on his Urdu. She advised him to continue the improvement since it is the ultimate key to success.

On the work front, Omar starred in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.