Pakistan forms high-powered commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’ against PM Imran’s govt

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has formed a commission under Lt General (r) Tariq Khan to probe the 'foreign conspiracy' behind the no-confidence resolution filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the opposition alliance.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the development while speaking with media personnel on Friday. PTI leader said the government has decided to present the contents of the threat letter in the National Assembly tomorrow and had also constituted a commission to probe the foreign conspiracy.

Lt General (r) Tariq Khan will head the commission, Fawad says, as he claimed that records of the cipher would be kept in front of all lawmakers.

Minister continued saying if the opposition want to go with the no-trust vote, then the masses will decide who's standing where.

He also revealed that the commission would present its report within three months after it investigates how many dissident lawmakers were in contact with foreign states. Government has evidence of at least eight dissident lawmakers being in contact with foreign dignitaries, he mentioned.

The development comes ahead of the no-trust vote session in the lower house, ordered by Pakistan’s top court after it nullified NA Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling dismissing the no-confidence resolution filed against PM Imran.