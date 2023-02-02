Sindh Government launches women-only pink bus in Karachi

On Wednesday, Frere Hall in Karachi glowed with joy and festivity as the Sindh Transport Department proudly unveiled its exclusive pink bus service, dedicated solely to women.

The service is a symbol of progress and empowerment, allowing women to travel in comfort and safety. With the introduction of this initiative, women in the city can now journey with confidence and freedom. This new service is a milestone in the city's journey towards gender equality and will be beneficial to the female population of Karachi.

The ceremony was filled with excitement as people expressed their joy at the launch of the initiative. Women expressed their gratitude to the provincial government for taking this much-needed step in order to ensure their safety and facilitate their travel.

Provincial lawmakers Sharmila Farooqui, Marvi Rashidi, and Sadia Javed attended the ceremony, joined by renowned filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, architect Marvi Mazhar, TV anchors Madiha Naqvi, Najia Mir, Rabia Anam, actor Ushna Shah, and many other illustrious guests. This was an occasion that truly celebrated the extraordinary achievements of these remarkable women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaj Entertainment (@aaj_entertainment)

Hello Ladies of #Karachi! We have a great news for you, the #SindhGovt is all set to launch exclusive women-only #PeoplesBusService in Karachi from February 1. #AbSafarHogaAsaan pic.twitter.com/Z7r7WYzirO — Sindh Information Department (@sindhinfodepart) January 26, 2023

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto always taught us about Women Empowerment. She initiated many projects to strengthen the position of women in our society. Transport Dept. Govt. of Sindh will start new bus service in Karachi from tomorrow. This will be exclusively for Women. #PinkBusKarachi pic.twitter.com/4rmO0Hdq7j — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) January 31, 2023

Memon announced that four pink buses will be operating on the city's first route, with buses running every twenty minutes during the morning and evening rush hours. For the rest of the day, the buses will operate after every hour. This new public transportation system is expected to significantly reduce travel time and provide more convenience to commuters. The government also plans to introduce more pink buses in the coming months to meet the growing demand.

Every pink bus has a total capacity of 50 passengers, with 24 seats available and two reserved for those with special needs. This means that every bus has enough space for all passengers to travel safely and comfortably. Additionally, the two reserved seats ensure that passengers with special needs are not excluded from access to public transportation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???? (@vivomagazinepakistan)

With this service, the Sindh government is hoping to encourage more women to use public transport and travel with ease and confidence. The government is also making sure that the buses are well-maintained and provide a comfortable ride for the passengers. This project is a positive step towards increasing women's participation in public spaces and creating a safe environment for them.