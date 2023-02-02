Search

LifestylePakistanViral

Sindh Government launches women-only pink bus in Karachi

Web Desk 09:05 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
Sindh Government launches women-only pink bus in Karachi
Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, Frere Hall in Karachi glowed with joy and festivity as the Sindh Transport Department proudly unveiled its exclusive pink bus service, dedicated solely to women.

The service is a symbol of progress and empowerment, allowing women to travel in comfort and safety. With the introduction of this initiative, women in the city can now journey with confidence and freedom. This new service is a milestone in the city's journey towards gender equality and will be beneficial to the female population of Karachi.

The ceremony was filled with excitement as people expressed their joy at the launch of the initiative. Women expressed their gratitude to the provincial government for taking this much-needed step in order to ensure their safety and facilitate their travel. 

Provincial lawmakers Sharmila Farooqui, Marvi Rashidi, and Sadia Javed attended the ceremony, joined by renowned filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, architect Marvi Mazhar, TV anchors Madiha Naqvi, Najia Mir, Rabia Anam, actor Ushna Shah, and many other illustrious guests. This was an occasion that truly celebrated the extraordinary achievements of these remarkable women.

Memon announced that four pink buses will be operating on the city's first route, with buses running every twenty minutes during the morning and evening rush hours. For the rest of the day, the buses will operate after every hour. This new public transportation system is expected to significantly reduce travel time and provide more convenience to commuters. The government also plans to introduce more pink buses in the coming months to meet the growing demand.

Every pink bus has a total capacity of 50 passengers, with 24 seats available and two reserved for those with special needs. This means that every bus has enough space for all passengers to travel safely and comfortably. Additionally, the two reserved seats ensure that passengers with special needs are not excluded from access to public transportation.

With this service, the Sindh government is hoping to encourage more women to use public transport and travel with ease and confidence. The government is also making sure that the buses are well-maintained and provide a comfortable ride for the passengers. This project is a positive step towards increasing women's participation in public spaces and creating a safe environment for them.

First ever women-only pink buses to be introduced in Karachi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Bohra Food Festival to be on Feb 24-26 in Karachi

01:18 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

PM Shehbaz inaugurates K3 nuclear power plant during Karachi visit

11:28 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Karachi school registration suspended after torture on student

10:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Pathaan 'screened' in Karachi despite ban

05:46 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Ayesha Omar wishes actors were getting 'only a percentage' of revenue earned by 'Bulbulay'

12:49 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Karachi school loses registration for ridiculing student for speaking in Urdu

12:49 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Foreign exchange reserves held by SBP plunge to alarming low

09:20 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 2 February 2023

07:49 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271.1 271.6
Euro EUR 298.27 298.87
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335.5 336.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.03 73.33
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.49 71.80
Australian Dollar AUD 188.9 191.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.73 720.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.95 203.15
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.11 39.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.76 886.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: