Has former JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed joined PTI?

ISLAMABAD – Former senator Mushtaq Ahmed continues to remain in headlines for his bold stance on Palestine and other issues, and now he has has cleared air on joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is facing legal battles.

Mushtaq Ahmed turned down rumors regarding his exit from right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami. In a statement to a private news channel, the senior politician said the rumors are baseless. He however mentioned not holding any official role or been part of any organizational forum within the party for the past three years.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami remains my current political platform, and further commended the democratic struggle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, acknowledging the sacrifices made by leaders and workers of the former ruling party.

He praised PTI leaders for facing imprisonment, fines, and the loss of lives, in their fight for democracy.

The former senator reiterated that his support for PTI’s democratic efforts is based on merit and is not driven by any personal or political gain, emphasizing that his advocacy is aimed at safeguarding both politics and democracy in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Mushtaq faced terrorism case for organizing a march toward US Embassy in cthe apital in support of Gaza. He was booked under 13 sections, including terrorism after protesters attacked police officers and vandalized vehicles.