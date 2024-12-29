Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Zong ordered to refund over Rs2Billion in telecom service fees after losing court appeal

Zong Ordered To Refund Over Rs2billion In Telecom Service Fees After Losing Court Appeal

ISLAMABAD – Telecom giant Zong has lost its appeal, as Islamabad High Court ordered the company to refund Rs2 Billion to affected customers.

The apex court of the country’s federal capital upheld the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) ruling, which required telecom operators to return charges collected for service, maintenance, and operational fees between April 26, 2019, and July 12, 2019.

The case stemmed from the telecom industry’s malpractice of imposing a Rs 10 service fee on every recharge of Rs 100 by card. In the court verdict, IHC judge Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb mentioned a Supreme Court ruling that declared such charges on prepaid mobile cards to be illegal.

SC issued an interim order invalidating the service charges on prepaid cards, which was later extended to post-paid users in March 2018, amid plethora of complaints about excessive charges.

Previously, telecom operators assured Court that they would stop charging such fees but Zong, with 49 million customers, contended that it had not waived its right to collect these fees. As the company failed to comply with the PTA’s instructions, a notice was issued and non-cooperation led to PTA ordering a refund to all affected customers.

The company moved to court and now lost appeal, reinforcing the PTA’s position and mandating unconditional refunds for the affected customers.

Islamabad High Court ruling is seen as a key step towards ensuring transparency and fairness in Pakistan’s telecom sector and protecting consumers from unjustified charges.

Interference issues : Four mobile companies reach IHC against Telenor,PTA

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 29 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search