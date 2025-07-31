Pak Pm Shehbaz Credits Donald Trump For Breakthrough In Bilateral Trade

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended US President Donald Trump for his key leadership in finalising what he called a “historic” trade agreement between Pakistan and the United States, calling it a breakthrough moment in bilateral relations.

In a post on X, Prime Minister expressed his “profound gratitude” to Trump, saying the agreement paves the way for deeper economic engagement and a broader strategic partnership between the two nations.

“This landmark deal will enhance the growing cooperation between our countries and expand the frontiers of our enduring partnership,” the Prime Minister wrote, calling it a significant turning point for Pakistan’s trade diplomacy.

The trade agreement, finalized during Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s visit to Washington, includes reduced tariffs particularly easing the entry of Pakistani goods into American market, and lays foundation for future cooperation in key sectors such as energy, mining, IT, and digital assets including cryptocurrency.

The announcement of the deal came via President Trump’s post on Truth Social, signaling high-level political will on both sides to strengthen ties.