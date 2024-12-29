Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistani Opener Sidra Amin Ties Knot With Adil Masood See Wedding Pictures

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star cricketer Sidra Amin embarked on new chapter in life as she married Adil Masood in an intimate ceremony.

The 32-year-old’s wedding was star-studded affair, with several cricketers, coaches, and officials from the PCB graced the event. Kainat Hafeez, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Bismah Maroof, Iram Javed, and Ayesha Zafar and several other cricketers attended the event.

 

Sidra Amin represented various domestic teams, including Lahore, HEC, Punjab, and State Bank of Pakistan. The right handed batter made her ODI debut at 2013 World Cup and later named in Pakistan’s squad for the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20, though she was replaced by Bismah Maroof.

She scored her first WODI century against Bangladesh in 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup and her second century against Sri Lanka in June 2022, surpassing 1,000 career runs in the process.

