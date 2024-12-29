Blast at YouTuber Rajab Butt’s Birthday celebration captured in shocking footage (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Social media sensation Rajab Butt continues to remain in hot waters and the latest unfortunate occurred with YouTuber on his big day when an unexpected explosion injured his friend.

The explosion occurred during Butt’s birthday celebration, and it was captured in the clip. In one of his recent videos, the social media star can be seen cutting his birthday cake, when explosion rocked the event.

Rajab was seen celebrating the special occasion with his newlywed wife, family, and friends when the explosion hampered festivities. The blast caused slight burn injuries to a few guests, but fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

The unfortunate incident adds to string of events that have surrounded Butt since he tied the knot. Meanwhile, fans and social media users are expressing concern, as the footage continues to spread across various platforms,

In a similar development, a sessions court directed police to submit report by January 13, 2025, regarding an application seeking an FIR against Rajab Butt for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The application claimed that Butt was seen performing prayer with background music playing, disrespected Namaz and caused emotional distress to many Muslims.

The lawyer sought legal action and the removal of video from social media. Rajab Butt issued a public apology, expressing regret if his actions unintentionally hurt anyone’s feelings.