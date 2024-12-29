Madrassa Registration Bill finally becomes Law after President Zardari’s assent

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday officially gave his assent to contentious madrassa registration bill after prolonged standoff of incumbent authorities with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

The bill, aimed at regulating religious schools, sparked considerable debate across the country, with right wing leaders arguing it could infringe upon religious freedoms, while supporters contend it is necessary for ensuring transparency and accountability in madrassas.

The law requires madrassas to register with the government, ensuring they meet certain standards. This move is seen as part of the broader efforts to enhance oversight of educational institutions in Pakistan.