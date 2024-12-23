President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discuss PTI talks, seminary bill

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met President Asif Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr, where they discussed negotiations with PTI and the Madrassa Bill.

According to reports, key figures including Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Naveed Qamar were present.

The meeting covered PTI’s demands for the release of Imran Khan and other detainees, and judicial inquiries into the May 9 and November 26 incidents. PM Shehbaz also extended well wishes for the President’s health.

They discussed the country’s political, economic, and security challenges, reaffirming their commitment to work together for national progress. Both leaders emphasized moving forward on legal matters with consensus from all political stakeholders. The President assured full cooperation for stability and development.

Earlier, the first round of talks between the government and PTI was held at Parliament House under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, involving 7 government and 3 PTI members.