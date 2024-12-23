EU will terminate GSP+ agreement if Imran Khan sentenced in Al-Qadir Trust case: PTI

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed concern over the military court trials of those involved in the 9 May incidents, calling it damaging to the country’s economy.

PTI’s Secretary Information, Sheikh Waqas Akram, stated that the European Union had raised concerns regarding the trials of civilians in military courts. He warned that if the founder of Al-Qadir Trust was sentenced, the GSP agreement with the EU could be jeopardized.

He also emphasized that PTI’s negotiation committee had full mandate from Imran Khan and should be allowed to meet the party’s founder. During a press conference with Provincial Education Minister Meena Khan Afridi, he criticized the trial of civilians in military courts, calling it a violation of both the Pakistani Constitution and international laws.

Akram pointed out that the European Union had expressed concerns about this issue, saying that military trials of civilians violated Article 14 of international agreements, which requires Pakistan to uphold justice. He further criticized the government’s actions, claiming they were breaching international agreements to suppress opposition.

He highlighted the struggles Pakistan faced to secure the GSP+ status and the positive impact it had on exports. He warned that this move could lead to the revocation of GSP status.

Akram also questioned the delay in the verdict regarding Al-Qadir Trust, asking why it was postponed and where it was being written. He denounced the case as a political vendetta, despite knowing there was no substance to it.

Finally, Akram stressed that if the verdict went against Imran Khan, it would lead to international backlash. He confirmed that PTI’s negotiation committee had begun talks with the government, focusing on the release of political prisoners, including Imran Khan, and a judicial inquiry into the 26 November incident. He reiterated the committee’s authority to negotiate on these matters.