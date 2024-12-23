Mahira Khan marks 40th birthday with glamorous photoshoot

Mahira Khan is a leading star in Pakistan, widely recognised after her drama Humsafar became a massive success in 2011.

Since then, she has consistently delivered hit films and dramas while also representing Pakistan on the international stage.

Known for her openness, Mahira proudly shares her age, something many actresses avoid. As she celebrates her 40th birthday this year, she is embracing this milestone with confidence and flair.

The actress will soon star alongside Humayun Saeed in the upcoming film Love Guru, and her film Neelofar, featuring Fawad Khan, is also expected to release this year.

Mahira celebrated her 40th birthday with a chic photoshoot, channeling her sagittarian energy with boldness and strength.

