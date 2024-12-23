Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

All set for wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s grandson

Preparations for the wedding of Zaid Hussain, grandson of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, are completed.

According to sources within the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), arrangements have been finalised for foreign guests attending the wedding of Hussain Nawaz’s son, Zaid Hussain Nawaz.

Guests from the USA, UK, European countries, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, India, and neighboring countries will be arriving in Pakistan for the wedding, with accommodations arranged at the Pearl Continental Hotel and the State Guest House.

Bookings have been made for 25 to 30 rooms at the Pearl Continental Hotel, and the State Guest House administration has been formally notified.

Members of the Sharif family living abroad have already arrived in Pakistan, including Nawaz Sharif’s younger daughter, Asma Nawaz, who has flown in from Dubai to Lahore.

Additionally, Hassan Nawaz and his family have also arrived in Lahore.

Punjab Police have been instructed to ensure the security of both domestic and international guests.

Wedding Dates:

Zaid Hussain Nawaz’s nikah will take place on December 25, followed by the henna ceremony at Jati Umra, which will be attended by 500 guests. The walima will be held with 700 guests invited. Zaid Hussain Nawaz will be married on December 27, and the walima reception will take place on December 29.

