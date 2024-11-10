Hania Aamir reveals her wedding plans

Renowned Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently addressed her fans’ pressing question: “When are you getting married?” During a fan event held in Canada, Hania made it clear that, for now, her wedding bells are not set to ring anytime soon.

Currently enjoying a break on an international tour, Hania shared a lighthearted response with her audience. When a fan inquired about her marriage plans, she laughed and said, “No plans yet!” Then, with her signature humor, she added, “I’m just a simple girl — when I do decide to get married, trust me, I’ll be the first to announce it to everyone!”

The fan event saw Hania engaging with a variety of questions, with one drawing particular attention. Reflecting on borders and connections, she said, “Borders can’t keep hearts apart. If you admire someone, no wall can stop that.” Hania noted that traveling internationally allows her to connect with fans who admire her from afar, adding, “Meeting you all brings me so much joy.”

Whether she’s contemplating future nuptials or simply spreading joy across borders, Hania Aamir certainly knows how to keep fans charmed!