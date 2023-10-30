Inside Madiha Inam's dreamy Dubai reception ceremony

Madiha Imam is a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, having embarked on her career in the Pakistani showbiz realm as a VJ before gracefully transitioning into the world of acting. Her immense talent shines through in her acting, characterized by its natural and subtle style that effortlessly connects with audiences. Beyond her remarkable work in dramas, she has also ventured into web series and collaborated with some of the industry's most prominent names.
In a surprising turn of events, she recently tied the knot with her partner, Moji Basar, in a beautiful ceremony in Dubai. This news caught her fans off guard, as they weren't anticipating a wedding announcement. The couple's journey began during her Bollywood project, "Dear Maya," where she met Moji Basar. After a few years of courtship, they decided to unite in matrimony in the picturesque city of Dubai. Currently, the couple is celebrating their union with a splendid reception, where Madiha looked resplendent in an exquisite HSY bridal ensemble.
Taking to Instagram handle, she shared a carousel of pictures with the caption "Reception 26-10-2023. Biggest shoutout to @theworldofhsy for making this dress of my dreams and @esfirjewels for my jewelry fit for a queen which is what I felt like ✨"
On the work front, Imam has won the hearts of millions of fans with her exceptional acting skills and charming personality. She has several hit dramas under her belt including Dhaani, Muqaddar, Zakham, Dushman E Jaan, and Baba Jani.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 282.5 for selling purposes, and 279.5 for buying.
On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid changes in the international market.
The price of 24-karat gold per tola saw marginal gains on Monday and the new rate stands at Rs214,000, and 22-karat gold is currently available at Rs196,167 per tola.
For 10 grams of 24-karat gold, the current price stands at Rs183,471, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs168,182.
In the international market, the bullion rate hovered around $2,002 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
