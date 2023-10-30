Inside Madiha Inam's dreamy Dubai reception ceremony

Madiha Imam is a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, having embarked on her career in the Pakistani showbiz realm as a VJ before gracefully transitioning into the world of acting. Her immense talent shines through in her acting, characterized by its natural and subtle style that effortlessly connects with audiences. Beyond her remarkable work in dramas, she has also ventured into web series and collaborated with some of the industry's most prominent names.

In a surprising turn of events, she recently tied the knot with her partner, Moji Basar, in a beautiful ceremony in Dubai. This news caught her fans off guard, as they weren't anticipating a wedding announcement. The couple's journey began during her Bollywood project, "Dear Maya," where she met Moji Basar. After a few years of courtship, they decided to unite in matrimony in the picturesque city of Dubai. Currently, the couple is celebrating their union with a splendid reception, where Madiha looked resplendent in an exquisite HSY bridal ensemble.

Taking to Instagram handle, she shared a carousel of pictures with the caption "Reception 26-10-2023. Biggest shoutout to @theworldofhsy for making this dress of my dreams and @esfirjewels for my jewelry fit for a queen which is what I felt like ✨"

On the work front, Imam has won the hearts of millions of fans with her exceptional acting skills and charming personality. She has several hit dramas under her belt including Dhaani, Muqaddar, Zakham, Dushman E Jaan, and Baba Jani.