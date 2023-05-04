Madiha Imam’s new wedding pictures surface online

KARACHI – Heartiest congratulations are in order for actor Pakistani actor Madiha Imam who announced her marriage to filmmaker Moji Basar on Wednesday.

Imam’s wedding pictures spread like wildfire online. The bride also shared snaps as fans and social media users sent their good wishes and best regards to the happy couple.

The new clicks show the couple sharing lovely moments on their big day. The newlywed can be seen posing in other pictures that went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aana Khan (@aana.akhan)

Madina dropped new clicks in the story section on the photo-sharing application.

Madiha Imam, one of the talented actors in the Pakistani television industry, has won the hearts of millions of fans with her exceptional acting skills and charming personality. She has several hit dramas under her belt including Dhaani, Muqaddar, Zakham, Dushman E Jaan, and Baba Jani.