Maya Khan’s mother passes away

Pakistani showbiz personality Maya Khan has announced the sad passing of her mother.

Maya shared the news on her Instagram story, stating, "My heaven, my mother, is now with Allah."

She informed her followers that her mother's funeral prayer will be held today at Usman Ghani Mosque, following Friday prayers.

Maya Khan requested her friends and fans to pray for her late mother's forgiveness.

The entertainment industry and fans are expressing their deep sorrow over the loss of her mother.