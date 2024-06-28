Pakistan reminds India of abysmal HR record in IIOJK

Pakistan has reminded India of its abysmal human rights record in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking in the UN Security Council in a reply to a statement from an Indian delegate, the Second Secretary at the Pakistan Mission Rabia Ijaz said Indian state terrorism in IIOJK will not dampen the spirit of those seeking their legitimate right to self-determination, reported Radio Pakistan.

Rabia Ijaz said concrete evidence has been shared with the UN establishing beyond any doubt that TTP and BLA have been financed and sponsored by Indian agencies. She said the captured Indian spy, Kulbhushan Yadav, is on record to have confessed to India’s support for such terrorist and subversive activities.