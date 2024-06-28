Pakistan reminds India of abysmal HR record in IIOJK

Pakistan has reminded India of its abysmal human rights record in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Speaking in the UN Security Council in a reply to a statement from an Indian delegate, the Second Secretary at the Pakistan Mission Rabia Ijaz said Indian state terrorism in IIOJK will not dampen the spirit of those seeking their legitimate right to self-determination, reported Radio Pakistan.
Rabia Ijaz said concrete evidence has been shared with the UN establishing beyond any doubt that TTP and BLA have been financed and sponsored by Indian agencies. She said the captured Indian spy, Kulbhushan Yadav, is on record to have confessed to India’s support for such terrorist and subversive activities.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
