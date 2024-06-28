Kishmala Talat aims to be Pakistan’s first woman Olympic medalist

ISLAMABAD – At the Paris Olympics starting July 26, Kishmala Talat will compete in the 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events, aiming to become Pakistan's first woman to win an Olympic medal.
Despite facing societal taboos that discourage women from participating in sports, the 21-year-old, who hails from a military family, is the first Pakistani woman to qualify for Olympic shooting.
Talat has already made history by winning Pakistan's first shooting medal, a bronze, at the Asian Games. She currently ranks 37th in the 10m and 41st in the 25m globally. Committed to her goal, she trains 10 hours a day, combining physical exercise, shooting practice, and meditation.
Talat’s journey is supported by her military background, with training at a facility in Jhelum and encouragement from her mother, who also serves in the military.
Talat’s dedication is fuelled by her desire for recognition and to inspire other Pakistani girls to pursue their dreams in sports.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
