Kishmala Talat aims to be Pakistan’s first woman Olympic medalist

Web Desk
11:24 AM | 28 Jun, 2024
Kishmala Talat aims to be Pakistan’s first woman Olympic medalist

ISLAMABAD – At the Paris Olympics starting July 26, Kishmala Talat will compete in the 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events, aiming to become Pakistan's first woman to win an Olympic medal.

Despite facing societal taboos that discourage women from participating in sports, the 21-year-old, who hails from a military family, is the first Pakistani woman to qualify for Olympic shooting.

Talat has already made history by winning Pakistan's first shooting medal, a bronze, at the Asian Games. She currently ranks 37th in the 10m and 41st in the 25m globally. Committed to her goal, she trains 10 hours a day, combining physical exercise, shooting practice, and meditation.

Talat’s journey is supported by her military background, with training at a facility in Jhelum and encouragement from her mother, who also serves in the military.

Talat’s dedication is fuelled by her desire for recognition and to inspire other Pakistani girls to pursue their dreams in sports.

