Rizwan Saeed named Pakistan’s new ambassador to US

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has named senior diplomat Rizwan Saeed as new ambassador of Pakistan to the United States.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the development while talking to media. Saeed will replace Masood Khan in Washington.
The spokesperson further said that Asim Iftikhar has been picked Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
Asim Iftikhar, who has served as ambassador to France, would take up the new role at an appropriate time.
Baloch said the latest appointments of ambassadors are part of routine diplomatic reshuffles.
Rizwan Saeed Sheikh is a career diplomat from Pakistan with almost two decades of experience.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
