Two ministers among 4 arrested for performing black magic on Maldives president

MALE – Four individuals, including two ministers, were arrested for performing black magic on Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, it emerged on Friday.

Shamnaz Saleem, who was a state minister at the Environment Ministry, her former husband Adam Rameez, who was serving as a minister at the President's Office, and two others were arrested, local media reported.

"Shamnaz, alongside two other individuals, was arrested on Sunday. All three of them have been remanded in custody for seven days. She was suspended from her post on Wednesday as per the Environment Ministry," news portal Sun.mv reported.

Both the ministers were considered as close aide to the president, who assumed office in November last.

The Maldivian government and the presidential office have not yet issued any statement on this matter.