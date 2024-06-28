Search

SC accepts apology from Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal, withdraws contempt notice

12:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court accepted the apologies from Senator Faisal Vawda and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Mustafa Kamal, withdrawing the contempt of court notices issued to them.

In the court’s order, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa noted that both parliamentarians had recognized their inappropriate remarks. They retracted their statements and offered unconditional apologies.

“In view of their reflection on the matter and their apology, the show-cause notices issued to both politicians are withdrawn,” stated the order.

Chief Justice Isa reminded both Vawda and Kamal of the protection Article 66 offers for speech within the Parliament, cautioning them to be mindful when discussing the judiciary. “We respect you and hope you respect us. Demeaning each other will harm the public,” he remarked.

The Chief Justice emphasized that Article 66 does not cover statements made outside Parliament. He added, “A simple apology may not be acceptable if there are further transgressions.”

The court also addressed the media’s role, issuing notices to 24 channels for broadcasting Vawda’s press conference and 28 channels for airing Kamal’s. The channels are to explain within two weeks why they should not be charged with contempt of court.

According to the order, Faisal Siddiqui, representing 26 channels, filed a “preliminary reply,” but the court noted that these documents were not signed by representatives of the television channels. The court indicated that the replies argued that channels could only be held accountable if mal-intent was proven and asserted their right and duty to broadcast under Articles 19 and 19-A.

The court found these defenses unconvincing and issued show-cause notices to the channels. The remaining channels, which did not respond to the notices, also received contempt notices.

The court inquired whether the channels had aired any apologies but found they had not. The order included instructions for channels to provide details on advertisements aired during the press conferences and any revenue generated from them.

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

