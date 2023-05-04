USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains relatively stable against dollar in inter-bank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, after facing back-to-back blows, remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During the trading, the local currency was quoted at 283.80, with a marginal increase of Rs0.08.

On Wednesday, PKR registered a marginal gain against the greenback, settling at 283.88 in the inter-bank market.

Lately, International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said economies across Central Asia and the Middle East will likely slow in 2023 amid unprecedented inflation and soaring interest rates.

In the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP), the global lender also restricted Pakistan to roll out any subsidy without prior approval as two sides are negotiating for agreement that remained stalled for months.