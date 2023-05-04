Search

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains relatively stable against dollar in inter-bank market

Web Desk 11:05 AM | 4 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, after facing back-to-back blows, remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During the trading, the local currency was quoted at 283.80, with a marginal increase of Rs0.08.

On Wednesday, PKR registered a marginal gain against the greenback, settling at 283.88 in the inter-bank market.

Lately, International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said economies across Central Asia and the Middle East will likely slow in 2023 amid unprecedented inflation and soaring interest rates.

In the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP), the global lender also restricted Pakistan to roll out any subsidy without prior approval as two sides are negotiating for agreement that remained stalled for months.

Web Desk
Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.9
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 4, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700

