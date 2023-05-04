USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains relatively stable against dollar in inter-bank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, after facing back-to-back blows, remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During the trading, the local currency was quoted at 283.80, with a marginal increase of Rs0.08.
On Wednesday, PKR registered a marginal gain against the greenback, settling at 283.88 in the inter-bank market.
Lately, International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said economies across Central Asia and the Middle East will likely slow in 2023 amid unprecedented inflation and soaring interest rates.
In the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP), the global lender also restricted Pakistan to roll out any subsidy without prior approval as two sides are negotiating for agreement that remained stalled for months.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.9
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
