Gold price surges by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs1,100 to reach historic high of Rs218,600 on Friday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs943 to settle at Rs187,414.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $7 to close at $2034.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also reached all-time high level after an increase of Rs20 per tola and Rs17.15 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36, respectively.