IMF confident of reaching staff-level agreement with Pakistan soon

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has posed confidence to ink a staff-level agreement (SLA) with Pakistan as the country of over 220 million is facing worst economic crisis in recent times.
The lender’s Director Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour made positive remarks in a recent interaction with the Pakistani delegation during Spring meetings.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who postponed his visit, virtually attended the meeting from Islamabad, Finance Division said in a statement. “Jihad Azour expressed his confidence that Staff Level Agreement (SLA) will be signed soon followed by the IMF Board’s approval,” the tweet reads.
Agreement with Pakistan will be submitted to the IMF board for approval after meetings, IMF Director said, as she pinned hope that the South Asian nation will continue to progress towards reforms and the country will complete the IMF program on time.
Pakistan and the Fund exchanged views on the ongoing loan program and reviewed the recent visit of the IMF mission to Pakistan and the implementation of prerequisites.
Finance Minister also informed about the challenges facing the country’s economy while he hoped for macroeconomic stability in crisis hit country.
In a statement, Mr Dar said the government has implemented all the pre-conditions and is ready to fulfill all its obligations as promised to the lender, and commended the cooperation of the IMF team for the completion of the Ninth Economic Review.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.15
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
