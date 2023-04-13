Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

IMF confident of reaching staff-level agreement with Pakistan soon

Web Desk 09:21 AM | 13 Apr, 2023
IMF confident of reaching staff-level agreement with Pakistan soon
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has posed confidence to ink a staff-level agreement (SLA) with Pakistan as the country of over 220 million is facing worst economic crisis in recent times.

The lender’s Director Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour made positive remarks in a recent interaction with the Pakistani delegation during Spring meetings.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who postponed his visit, virtually attended the meeting from Islamabad, Finance Division said in a statement. “Jihad Azour expressed his confidence that Staff Level Agreement (SLA) will be signed soon followed by the IMF Board’s approval,” the tweet reads.

Agreement with Pakistan will be submitted to the IMF board for approval after meetings, IMF Director said, as she pinned hope that the South Asian nation will continue to progress towards reforms and the country will complete the IMF program on time.

Pakistan and the Fund exchanged views on the ongoing loan program and reviewed the recent visit of the IMF mission to Pakistan and the implementation of prerequisites.

IMF makes big cut to Pakistan’s growth outlook, predicts more inflation, unemployment

Finance Minister also informed about the challenges facing the country’s economy while he hoped for macroeconomic stability in crisis hit country.

In a statement, Mr Dar said the government has implemented all the pre-conditions and is ready to fulfill all its obligations as promised to the lender, and commended the cooperation of the IMF team for the completion of the Ninth Economic Review.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

US Congressman Sherman writes to Blinken about 'human rights abuses’ in Pakistan

11:08 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Gold price drops by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

06:46 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Pakistan abolishes regulatory duties on used cars, phones  

05:11 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Gilgit Baltistan’s Naznain Aman becomes first female trophy hunter in Pakistan

01:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Indian air force officer sacked for shooting own helicopter after aerial dogfight with Pakistan

12:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Pakistan gets closer to IMF bailout as UAE assurance of $1bn inflow likely this week

10:56 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ruling alliance rejects Supreme Court’s larger bench hearing ...

09:42 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th April 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.15 295.15
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.3
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: