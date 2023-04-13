Four firefighters killed, several injured in factory collapse in Karachi

KARACHI – At least four firefighters died and several others were injured after a burned factory collapsed in the country’s financial capital Karachi.

Media reports suggest that the building collapsed when the firemen and rescue teams were busy in relief and rescue work after extinguishing the fire in the factory.

As the dilapidated building caved in, several firefighters and civilians were buried under the rubble.

Later, a rescue operation was started in which rescue teams retrieved four bodies of firemen from the debris while over dozen persons suffered injuries. The deceased were identified as Mohsin, Afzal, Muhammad Sohail and Khalid.

Rescue officials moved bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical help from where they were handed over to the heirs of the deceased for final rites.

Administrator Karachi and other officials rushed to the spot as the incident triggered panic among local residents.

It was learnt that the dead firemen were busy in the cooling process when the building collapsed. Meanwhile, officials are investigating what caused the fire in the first place, while further proceedings are underway.

More to follow…