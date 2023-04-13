Four firefighters killed, several injured in factory collapse in Karachi

KARACHI – At least four firefighters died and several others were injured after a burned factory collapsed in the country’s financial capital Karachi.
Media reports suggest that the building collapsed when the firemen and rescue teams were busy in relief and rescue work after extinguishing the fire in the factory.
As the dilapidated building caved in, several firefighters and civilians were buried under the rubble.
Later, a rescue operation was started in which rescue teams retrieved four bodies of firemen from the debris while over dozen persons suffered injuries. The deceased were identified as Mohsin, Afzal, Muhammad Sohail and Khalid.
Rescue officials moved bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical help from where they were handed over to the heirs of the deceased for final rites.
Administrator Karachi and other officials rushed to the spot as the incident triggered panic among local residents.
It was learnt that the dead firemen were busy in the cooling process when the building collapsed. Meanwhile, officials are investigating what caused the fire in the first place, while further proceedings are underway.
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.15
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.