Schools in Lahore announce Eidul Fitr holidays

LAHORE – Private schools in Lahore on Thursday announced the Eidul-Fitr holidays more than a week before the leading Islamic festival.

In the provincial capital, Eid holidays will be observed from April 21 (Friday) to April 24 (Monday). All private educational institutions will reopen on April 25.

Meanwhile, Punjab School Education Department has yet to announce the Eid holidays while public sector employees are also waiting for the official announcement.

Earlier, reports in local media suggested that the cabinet division has started working to finalise Eidul Fitr holidays as the festival is likely to be celebrated on April 22. It was reported that a proposal for 4-5 holidays for Eidul Fitr will be sent to the Prime Minister's House and the premier will make the final decision.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council predicted that the festival is expected to fall on April 22, 2023 (Saturday). Officials said the birth of the new moon is likely to take place on April 20 at 9:13 am Pakistani time, adding that there would be thin chances of moon sighting as the age of the crescent on the evening of 29th Ramadan will be less than 10 hours.