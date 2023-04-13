Ruling alliance rejects Supreme Court’s larger bench hearing Procedure and Practice Bill

ISLAMABAD – The ruling alliance parties have rejected the eight-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing the Supreme Court Procedure and Practice Bill 2023.

In the joint statement, the coalition government turned down the bench, saying such a move had never been seen before in the history of Pakistan. PDM leaders also pledged to stand against any such attempt to take away parliament's authority and to interfere in its constitutional scope.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial earlier formed an eight-judge larger bench to hear petitions filed against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, which restricted the top judge’s powers to initiate suo motu proceedings and constitute benches on his own.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed are among the larger bench.

