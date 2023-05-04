Search

HBL launches Digital Invoicing, an online payment solution to support entrepreneurs, freelancers

Web Desk 12:10 PM | 4 May, 2023
​KARACHI - HBL launches Digital Invoicing, an innovative payment solution designed for social media sellers, small businesses, and freelancers.

The service enables them to offer their customers a convenient, secure, and cost-effective alternative to traditional payment methods, i.e. Cash-on-Delivery and account transfers.

Merchants can create e-invoices for each order and send them to their customers as a shareable link over SMS, WhatsApp, email, or any communication channel for instant digital payment; the customer clicks on it to make a payment using their MasterCard or Visa credit/debit card.

HBL Digital invoicing has been developed to enable digital payments for sellers that conduct business over Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other platforms in the social commerce domain. It’s a low-investment solution that is specially designed to empower budding entrepreneurs with improved record-keeping and regular reporting, thereby enabling them to keep the focus on their business, rather than on tracking payments and deliveries.

Commenting on the initiative, Syed Kamran Mehdi Jaffery, Head Enterprise Solutions and Digital Channels – HBL, said, “HBL leads in exploring new markets to address the needs of niche participants with technological innovation. Our Digital Invoicing solution is one such product. It has been designed to facilitate sellers on social media and WhatsApp with digital payments. HBL will continue to innovate and offer digital products and services that are designed to uplift businesses, consumers, and Pakistan’s economy.”

Web Desk
