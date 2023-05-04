UHS declares results for postgraduate programmes 

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore has declared the results for the second annual examinations of different postgraduate programmes.
The university has announced the results of MPhil, Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Masters of Surgery (MS). A spokesperson said 21 candidates cleared the second annual written examination for MS paediatrics while seven have passed the MS orthopaedics.
The Uhs said three candidates have passed the MD internal medicine and only one candidate cleared the MD pulmonology.
Meanwhile, the UHS Lahore also announced the result of the 2nd professional BSc (Hons.) Medical Imaging Technology (Revised Scheme) annual examination 2022.
According to the notification, total of 175 candidates from 11 affiliated institutions took the exam, out of which 118 passed and 56 failed.
The candidates can check their results from official website, www.uhs.edu.pk, of the varsity.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.9
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
