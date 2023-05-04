UHS declares results for postgraduate programmes 

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore has declared the results for the second annual examinations of different postgraduate programmes.

The university has announced the results of MPhil, Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Masters of Surgery (MS). A spokesperson said 21 candidates cleared the second annual written examination for MS paediatrics while seven have passed the MS orthopaedics.

The Uhs said three candidates have passed the MD internal medicine and only one candidate cleared the MD pulmonology.

Meanwhile, the UHS Lahore also announced the result of the 2nd professional BSc (Hons.) Medical Imaging Technology (Revised Scheme) annual examination 2022.

According to the notification, total of 175 candidates from 11 affiliated institutions took the exam, out of which 118 passed and 56 failed.

The candidates can check their results from official website, www.uhs.edu.pk, of the varsity.

