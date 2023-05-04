Reham Khan, husband Bilal Baig set couple goals in new loved-up pictures

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan, and husband Mirza Bilal Baig made head turns with their loved-up pictures.

The latest snaps show a former BBC weather girl and third husband cozied up to each other while posing outdoor.

The 50-year-old was spotted donning a blue Saree whereas Mirza Bilal rocked a black traditional dress as the two posed next to a tree.

In a post, Khan shared her latest look in a black saree, saying “Love this look on me but can’t wear it as beautifully as my mum used to. Wish she was still around to now. So much to tell her. So much to learn from her. Everything reminds me of her intellect her impeccable taste. What a privilege to have a educated multi talented woman as my mother”.

Khan tied the knot for the third time last month. She was previously married to former Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khan, and the two announced divorce a year later.

She first tied the knot in 1993 to Ijaz Rehman. The former couple then got divorced in 2005.