Search

Lifestyle

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan ties the knot

Web Desk 11:03 AM | 23 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan ties the knot
Source: Instagram

Reham Khan, former wife of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, tied the knot on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the former anchorperson posted a picture of two hands, with a title “just married”.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02xFJ2vowedKuuzZf5Ks41PrKU2HjtqMMCBfuS1xC7fhouuv6cC2ZhgaxRMUKzWgL6l&id=100044532455907&sfnsn=scwspwa&mibextid=6aamW6

In July, Pakistani-British journalist Reham Khan made a guest appearance on G Sarkar where she talked about finding love again. Though Reham has had two failed experiences, she is open to the prospect of marrying again.

Answering a question about her marriage plans, Reham said she has been told by a family member who is also a palmist that she would actually get married again.

She concluded that she is definitely open to the idea of finding love again in her life and she will consider marriage again.

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan hints at third marriage

Lifestyle

Court allows Feroze Khan to take custody of son for five days

03:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Is model Muzna Masood Malik the future wife of Haris Rauf?

01:15 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Happy birthday Mahira Khan! Lollywood diva turns 38

04:33 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Feroze Khan ordered to pay 80,000 alimony to ex-wife and children

04:09 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Saleem Sheikh's daughter Nashmiya ties the knot

01:30 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Online spat between Shaniera Akram and Feroze Khan comes to an end

11:22 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

One policeman martyred, three injured in Islamabad blast

11:20 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 23, 2022

08:00 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.7
Euro EUR 258 261
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.5 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: