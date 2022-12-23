Car blast leaves policeman dead, three injured in Islamabad's I-10

ISLAMABAD – At least one policeman was martyred and three others sustained injuries after a car explosion was reported in Islamabad’s I-10 sector on Friday.
According to the police, the police had stopped a "suspicious" taxi for routine checking when the explosion occurred in the I-10 sector.
Police said that the car had explosive material in it.
خود کش دھماکے میں ہیڈ کانسٹیبل عدیل حسین درجہ شہادت پر فائز ہوگئے۔
اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کی بروقت کارروائی سے شہر دہشتگردی کے بڑے حملے سے محفوظ رہے۔
شھداء اور زخمی جوانوں کو قوم کا سلام۔ pic.twitter.com/EbPkkPPQn1— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 23, 2022
After the incident, the area has been cordoned off while an investigation into the incident started. Rescue and security services have reached the blast site.
آئی ٹین فور میں خود کش دھماکے کا معاملہ۔ pic.twitter.com/8sx4DfEZyJ— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 23, 2022
Security has been beefed up in the twin cities and strict monitoring of all entry and exit points of the twin cities has been implemented.
Police have issued instructions to provide strict security for Friday prayers.
The injured policemen have been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).
More to follow....
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.7
|Euro
|EUR
|258
|261
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
