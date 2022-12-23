Car blast leaves policeman dead, three injured in Islamabad's I-10

ISLAMABAD – At least one policeman was martyred and three others sustained injuries after a car explosion was reported in Islamabad’s I-10 sector on Friday.

According to the police, the police had stopped a "suspicious" taxi for routine checking when the explosion occurred in the I-10 sector.

Police said that the car had explosive material in it.

خود کش دھماکے میں ہیڈ کانسٹیبل عدیل حسین درجہ شہادت پر فائز ہوگئے۔ اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کی بروقت کارروائی سے شہر دہشتگردی کے بڑے حملے سے محفوظ رہے۔ شھداء اور زخمی جوانوں کو قوم کا سلام۔ pic.twitter.com/EbPkkPPQn1 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 23, 2022

After the incident, the area has been cordoned off while an investigation into the incident started. Rescue and security services have reached the blast site.

آئی ٹین فور میں خود کش دھماکے کا معاملہ۔ pic.twitter.com/8sx4DfEZyJ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 23, 2022

Security has been beefed up in the twin cities and strict monitoring of all entry and exit points of the twin cities has been implemented.

Police have issued instructions to provide strict security for Friday prayers.

The injured policemen have been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

