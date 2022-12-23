Portugal’s Golden Visa is not being scrapped - Here’s the update

Weeks after confusion prevailed over Portugal’s Golden visa, the incumbent party has taken a clear side.
In November, Portugal’s Prime Minister hinted that the Golden Visa might be scrapped; however, Portugal’s Socialist Party has voted against the initiative to abolish the visa.
Portugal’s Prime Minister, Antonio Costa had said that the country is considering putting an end to Golden Visa after - according to him - it has fulfilled its function. He had clarified that there was no reason to maintain the scheme further.
Calls were made by the Communist Party to abolish the visa program despite that it had spurred the country’s investment ecosystem.
However, the incumbent PM’s own Socialist Party has voted against this proposal now, clearing the air about its future.
Big guns from other countries are eligible to acquire residency in Portugal through the Golden Visa program by making an investment in properties of at least €500,000.
However, the scheme was under fire multiple times on reports that it has been involved in unlawful affairs, including corruption and tax evasion.
The Commission of the European Union has stressed all countries that run such schemes to terminate them as soon as possible.
Despite the pressure, the advisory seems to have failed as states have rejected this demand in the backdrop of investments made under the visa.
Last month, the data provided by the Foreigners and Border Service (SEF) revealed that 11,189 internationals benefited from Portugal’s Residency by Investment Program (RIP) in the last 10 years.
Moreover, stats by SEF also revealed that a total of €6.54 billion had been invested in this country, with about 90 per cent being in the real estate market.
Portugal’s 11,189 Golden Visas issued benefited a total of 18,368 family members, while the main beneficiaries from this program were citizens of Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.7
|Euro
|EUR
|258
|261
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
