Saudi Arabia to renovate airport in Pakistan: Details inside

Web Desk
07:53 PM | 15 Mar, 2024
Saudi Arabia to renovate airport in Pakistan: Details inside

KARACHI - The Saudi government has announced support for the renovation of an airport in Pakistan's biggest province, Balochistan.

In this regard, the Saudi government has extended its support to address the deteriorating condition of Dalbandin Airport located in Balochistan province.

With financial cooperation from Saudi Arabia, plans are in motion to refurbish the runway of Dalbandin Airport; the facility is used for domestic flights only, ARY News reported.

The renovation would serve multiple purposes as the airport would be visually appealing for flyers besides facilitating smoother landings for airlines operating in the region.

Though an official announcement in this regard is awaited, well-placed sources reveal that renovation work is expected to start next month. Previously, the absence of proper runway surfacing had posed challenges for aircraft landings at the local airport.

It is to be mentioned that Pakistan is currently revolutionizing its aviation landscape. At one end, the government is trying to privatize the national carrier named Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) while on the other end, plans are underway to outsource the operations at three major airports across the country.

As per the plans, the Islamabad International Airport, Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, and Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore would be outsourced to improve the efficiency of services available to the passengers.

The government has time and again reiterated that during the privatization process or outsourcing, the employees' interests would be protected though the privatization of the national carrier had triggered protests from the employees who were afraid of unemployment.

