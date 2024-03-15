Latest update on Faisal Mosque itikaf fee in Ramadan 2024

ISLAMABAD – President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi has ordered revocation of the Rs5,000 registration fee for Itikaaf at the Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque during Ramadan 2024.
The president has issued instructions to the Dawah Academy in this regard soon after the development regarding fixed registration fee came to his knowledge.
He further clarified that approval must be taken from the authorities concerned regarding any decision related to the mosque, adding that the academy could not take any decision independently.
The president called for the provision of all necessary facilities to worshipers at the mosque during the holy month of fasting and the resolution of issues related to itikaf.
Itikaf is observed in last ten or nine days of the holy month, starting from the evening of 20th Ramadan.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.4
|750.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.89
|173.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.98
|320.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
