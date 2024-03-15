Search

Pakistan

Latest update on Faisal Mosque itikaf fee in Ramadan 2024

08:19 PM | 15 Mar, 2024
Latest update on Faisal Mosque itikaf fee in Ramadan 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi has ordered revocation of the Rs5,000 registration fee for Itikaaf at the Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque during Ramadan 2024.

The president has issued instructions to the Dawah Academy in this regard soon after the development regarding fixed registration fee came to his knowledge. 

He further clarified that approval must be taken from the authorities concerned regarding any decision related to the mosque, adding that the academy could not take any decision independently. 

The president called for the provision of all necessary facilities to worshipers at the mosque during the holy month of fasting and the resolution of issues related to itikaf.

Itikaf is observed in last ten or nine days of the holy month, starting from the evening of 20th Ramadan.

https://dailypakistan.com.pk/sehar-o-aftar-time-for-islamabad

