US clarifies reports about Donald Lu's testimony on Pakistan elections

Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, has been in the news for the last two years for his alleged role in the regime change operation in Pakistan.
In the latest development, the US State Department has clarified the reports about Lu's appearance before a Congress panel as part of a hearing on the recent Pakistan elections. The State Department has said that Lu’s March 20 appearance before a Congress panel is a routine testimony and it aligns with the regular practice of US officials providing updates to Congress.
According to reports, the House Subcommittee on the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia will hold a hearing on March 20 that is titled “Pakistan After the Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US-Pakistan Relationship”.
When asked about the scheduled hearing at a news briefing on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “Any number of State Department officials testify all the time before Congress. We see it as an important part of our jobs to help Congress do its job, both from a policymaking perspective and from an oversight perspective.”
He added, “So we always look forward both to the informal conversations we have with Congress, the formal conversations, and of course the actual testimony that our officials provide.”
When asked if the department was concerned about Lu’s safety during the hearing due to previous threats, Miller said, “Of course, we take any threats towards US officials seriously and condemn any effort to threaten the safety and security of our diplomats.”
The spokesperson reiterated the rejection of allegations against Lu regarding the toppling of former prime minister Imran Khan's government, saying, “The underlying allegations against Assistant Secretary Lu, they’re false. They’ve always been false. You’ve heard me say that more than once, more than twice, more than ten times probably.”
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his party alleged that Lu threatened to destabilise the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government during a March 2022 meeting with the then Pakistani ambassador in Washington, Asad Majeed Khan.
The PTI’s US chapter said in a statement from Houston, Texas, that “persistent efforts” by Pakistani Americans led to a Congressional hearing on the allegations levelled by Khan and his party.
Both Democratic and Republican legislators are expected to attend this bipartisan hearing in good numbers.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.4
|750.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.89
|173.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.98
|320.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.