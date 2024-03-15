Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

US clarifies reports about Donald Lu's testimony on Pakistan elections

Web Desk
08:39 PM | 15 Mar, 2024
Donal Lu clarification on Pakistan elections
Source: File photo

Donald Lu, the US Assis­tant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, has been in the news for the last two years for his alleged role in the regime change operation in Pakistan.

In the latest development, the US State Department has clarified the reports about Lu's appearance before a Congress panel as part of a hearing on the recent Pakistan elections. The State Department has said that Lu’s March 20 appearance before a Congress panel is a routine testimony and it aligns with the regular practice of US officials providing updates to Congress.

According to reports, the House Subcommittee on the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia will hold a hearing on March 20 that is titled “Pakistan After the Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US-Pakistan Relationship”.

When asked about the scheduled hearing at a news briefing on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “Any number of State Department officials testify all the time before Congress. We see it as an important part of our jobs to help Congress do its job, both from a policymaking perspective and from an oversight perspective.”

He added, “So we always look forward both to the informal conversations we have with Congress, the formal conversations, and of course the actual testimony that our officials provide.”

When asked if the department was concerned about Lu’s safety during the hearing due to previous threats, Miller said, “Of course, we take any threats towards US officials seriously and condemn any effort to threaten the safety and security of our diplomats.”

The spokesperson reiterated the rejection of allegations against Lu regarding the toppling of former prime minister Imran Khan's government, saying, “The underlying allegations against Assistant Secretary Lu, they’re false. They’ve always been false. You’ve heard me say that more than once, more than twice, more than ten times probably.”

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his party alleged that Lu threatened to destabilise the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government during a March 2022 meeting with the then Pakistani ambassador in Washing­ton, Asad Majeed Khan.

The PTI’s US chapter said in a statement from Houston, Texas, that “persistent efforts” by Pakistani Americans led to a Congressional hearing on the allegations levelled by Khan and his party.

Both Democratic and Repub­lican legislators are expected to attend this bipartisan hearing in good numbers. 

Donald Lu to appear at hearing on the future of democracy in Pakistan

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:39 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

US clarifies reports about Donald Lu's testimony on Pakistan elections

08:19 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Latest update on Faisal Mosque itikaf fee in Ramadan 2024

08:03 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Pakistan PM takes up Aafia Siddiqui case with US ambassador

07:31 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Israeli attack on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza leaves at ...

06:58 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Pakistan dismisses reports of IAEA delegation’s visit as 'fake news'

05:05 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

CM Maryam demands Rs27.3 million to change her official vehicle’s ...

Most viewed

12:49 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment SBA 2024 Grade 7 in Punjab

12:38 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment for Grade 6 in Punjab 2024

05:22 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

11:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Ramzan Relief Subsidy - Muft Rashan Riayat Program 2024: All details ...

08:21 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw March 2024: Check details about balloting date, ...

03:10 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024: How much is fidya for skipping one 'roza' in Pakistan?

Advertisement

Latest

08:39 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

US clarifies reports about Donald Lu's testimony on Pakistan elections

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.75
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.4 750.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.89 173.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.98 320.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: