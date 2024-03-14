Donald Lu to appear at hearing on the future of democracy in Pakistan

WASHINGTON – Just days after formation of a new government in Pakistan, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee has tasked its Subcommittee on the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia with conducting a hearing on the future of democracy in Pakistan.
The hearing, which will be conducted on March 20, will also analyse the dynamics of US-Pakistan relations after the February 8 general elections in the South Asian country.
Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, will be the sole witness for the hearing and his alleged involvement in the regime change operation in Pakistan adds significance to his testimony.
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his party alleged that Lu threatened to destabilise the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government during a March 2022 meeting with the then Pakistani ambassador in Washington, Asad Majeed Khan.
Khan's allegations were frequently brought up at US State Department news briefings by journalists from both Pakistan and the United States, but the State Department always dismissed these allegations as unfounded.
The move to have Lu attend the hearing underscores the department’s desire to resolve the controversy by providing clarification on its stance.
The PTI’s US chapter said in a statement from Houston, Texas, that “persistent efforts” by Pakistani Americans led to a Congressional hearing on the allegations levelled by Khan and his party.
Both Democratic and Republican legislators are expected to attend this bipartisan hearing in good numbers.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
